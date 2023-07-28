LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville and Simmons College of Kentucky are launching a new partnership aimed to improve the health of Louisville residents neighborhood by neighborhood.
A $500,000 grant will fund an 18-month study to identify the features all neighborhoods should have in order to promote the health of all residents.
The plan is to diagnose neighborhoods -- not just people -- in order to see long-term health benefits.
"In the middle of the 'word' life is the word 'if,'" said Kevin W. Cosby, president of Simmons College of Kentucky. "So if we can provide many of the opportunities that more healthy neighborhoods and communities have, if we can provide those in challenged neighborhoods, I think we can close this gap which is the purpose of this initiative."
UofL's president, Dr. Kim Schatzel, agreed on Friday, adding that by combining the schools' resources, the community's approach to health equity can be improved.
