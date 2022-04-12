LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany is investing thousands of dollars into affordable housing.
Mayor Jeff Gahan's office on Tuesday announced that the city would be using a $500,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan to build a new headquarters for Habitat for Humanity, one of the city's "longest running housing partners."
The new headquarters will be built on Barack Obama Way in New Albany's industrial park off Grant Line Road. It will include space for classrooms, a warehouse and workshop space that will allow for storage of building and construction materials.
Gahan said the development will allow the nonprofit to add more services for New Albany families. Habitat for Humanity develops housing for low-income, single-parent families to provide them with a stable and healthy environment.
