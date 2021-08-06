LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is still helping people, years after his death.
Steve Bolton, who was a registered nurse at University of Louisville Hospital for 25 years, died in 2017 in a hunting accident.
After his death, the Steve Bolton Fund was established to raise money to help nurses continue their education for the nursing staff at UofL Hospital.
"That was his passion, taking care of other people," Erika Bolton, Steve Bolton's daughter, said. "And helping them and making the world a better and safer place."
A fundraiser for the Bolton Scholarship Award is being held Saturday evening at UofL's Shelby Campus in east Louisville.
The Nightingale 5K walk and run starts at 7 p.m. for in-person and virtual attendees.
