LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World and Splashin' Safari will offer housing to workers who live more than 50 miles away.
Team members must be at least 18 years old and employed seasonally to live in Compass Commons, which is expected to be ready in May 2023, according to park officials.
Holiday World released renderings of the $6.7 million complex Monday. The weekly rate is $105, which would be deducted from an employee's payroll.
Wi-Fi, air conditioning, a shared kitchen space and lounge are included. Each floor has common restroom and shower facilities.
Once complete, the complex will be within walking distance to Holiday World.
