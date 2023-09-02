LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little boy from Sellersburg will soon be smiling on a big screen in Times Square. It's all to bring awareness to Down Syndrome.
Jaxton has a playful personality. He loves jumping on the trampoline, singing, and playing rock paper scissors.
He's the middle child in the Nutini family and his siblings adore him.
"I love you, mom," Jaxton said to his mom. "I love you too," Leah Nutini said. "I love you dad. I love you, Jaxton," Bill said. "We all love you," Liam Nutini, who is Jaxton's older brother, said.
Leah Nutini was 23-weeks pregnant when she and Bill found out Jaxton would be different.
"You think of all the worse things, how your life is going to change; and to see how he has changed our lives and seeing his life affect other people, it has just really been a blessing," Bill said.
"He's had a lot of medical challenges in his short six years of life," Leah said.
In 2017, at just five months old he had open heart surgery. Then, again, at age five.
"He shouldn't be here. And at that time, they told us, you know, he'll be lucky to walk out of here," Leah said.
Jaxton has also had bowel surgeries, been in the NICU, and put on life support after contracting RSV.
"Sometimes I get really emotionally and I cry and I pray to help him get better," Liam said.
But now, you'd never look at the kindergartener and see that; and The National Down Syndrome Society agrees.
They selected this photo, out of thousands, to display it for all to see on one of the country's most iconic video boards.
"He's worthy to be shared with the world," Leah said. "Just because somebody has a disability doesn't exclude them from living a kid's life."
The family leaves for New York on Friday. They found out he was one of the winners in August.
"People can learn and understand that, people with different abilities or that look different regardless of race, ability or whatever, but he has value and worth and a reason for being here and I hope people can see that in him," Bill said.
The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. EST on Sept. 9. For more information about the 2023 New York City Buddy Walk, click here.
They're also participating in the Down Syndrome of Louisville's 2023 Kindness Warrior Walk in October. For more information, click here.
Leah and Bill also regularly share Jaxon's journey through a Facebook page called 'Jaxon's Village!' You can follow them by clicking here.
