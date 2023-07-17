LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 64-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Hardin County on Monday.
Elizabethtown Police Department said officers went to the railroad crossing on East Dixie Avenue just south of the square on the report of a train hitting a pedestrian.
John Duncan was found dead, according to Elizabethtown Police Department Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham. The Hardin County Coroner's Office and Elizabethtown Police are investigating the death, along with authorities from CSX Railroad.
