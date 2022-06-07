LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sixty-five new cadets reported to Frankfort on Sunday to begin the 24-week course of becoming a Kentucky State Police trooper.
The 24 weeks of basic training includes more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in a variety of fields including constitutional law, use of force, sex crimes and bomb threats.
“You will be challenged both mentally and physically, but throughout it all you will prepare for something greater – the selfless act of service to the commonwealth," KSP Commissioner Philip Burnett Jr. said. "Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking, many times perilous, and at all times demanding. It is not a job; it is a way of life.”
This year's class is the largest state police has had since 2014, according to a news release.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a KSP trooper can apply or learn more here.
