LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit blamed a man's suicide on a St. Matthews pain clinic, and a jury agreed.
On Sept. 18, 2017, Brent Slone texted this message to his wife: "they denied script im done love you". Thirty minutes later, he killed himself. According to the lawsuit filed against Commonwealth Pain and Spine in Jefferson Circuit Court, Slone's suicide could have been prevented.
The jury's verdict awards Slone's family $6,925,000, including $3,000,000 specifically for his daughter. The lawsuit, filed in 2018, said Slone was involved in a car crash in 2011 that left him with significant injuries. After surgery, he entered an inpatient recovery center in San Diego, California, where he was prescribed oxycodone and oxycontin.
While visiting Louisville, Slone went to the emergency room at Baptist Health for a dislocated hip and ulcer. He was prescribed a small amount of pain medication, as he had run out of the prescription from the San Diego clinic, and was advised to follow up with Commonwealth Pain and Spine. According to the suit, after he was discharged, he called Commonwealth Pain and Spine and requested a "bridge prescription."
The suit claims that Commonwealth Pain and Spine cut Slone's prescription by 55% from what he was receiving from the San Diego clinic. The suit says that notes from the clinic indicated that Dr. Stephen Young said he "needed to see the records from this facility in California." Later that day, the suit says Slone faxed the documentation to Commonwealth Pain and Spine.
However, Young still refused to fill the prescription, because, according to call log notes, the documentation was from July, and there had been no communication since that time. Slone was advised that he would need to wait for six days for his appointment.
Slone killed himself a few hours later.
In a social media post, attorney Hans Poppe said the verdict is to "punish and deter them and others from similar conduct in the future."
