LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana tradition takes off on the river again, as the 71st Madison Regatta begins.
Hydroplane boats lined up to get into the Ohio River for practice on Friday, but one team owner told WDRB that the cranes used to put the boats in the water had to be moved, due to rain.
Racing is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The event was cancelled last year because of COVID-19, so drivers are ready for the action, since it's their first time racing in more than a year.
"This is our maiden voyage, this year. It's an awesome venue. I love looking at what I see around here. Looks like we'll have a huge crowd. It's really cool for us to get to run in a place like this," said Team Legacy's Wally Osinga.
The Madison Regatta has been held annually for 70 years along the Ohio River and is one of the oldest and largest hydroplane boat races in the United States. Extreme hydroplane racing features the H1 Unlimited, Grand National, National Modified, and Grand Prix racing series. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Miss Madison's win in 1971.
Organizers say tickets already sold out online. The race website says some tickets may still be available at the Madison Regatta Office.
A parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday along on Main Street in Madison, Indiana, before the Roostertail Music Festival in Bicentennial Park begins at 8:30 p.m.
