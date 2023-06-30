MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's loud. It's fast. And it's taking over Madison, Indiana.
The Madison Regatta is one of the largest hydroplane races in the U.S. It started Friday and runs through Sunday.
Organizers expect more than 12,000 people this year to watch the hydroplanes roar down the river.
"It'll shake your heart as they go by, these things will hit speeds of 200 in the straights," Regatta President Jak McCormick said. "They average about 160 here in Madison between the turn and the straight."
This year marks the 73rd Madison Regatta. There is also a music festival at the event.
Tickets are still available and start at $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
