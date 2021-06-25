MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Flash flooding last weekend in parts of southern Indiana have left a mess for many in Madison.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said more than 60 properties were damaged and more than 30 people had to be rescued with a watercraft off North Walnut Street.
There were no reported injuries.
Nearly a week later, the cleanup continues. Friday morning, Courtney, along with Troy Morgan from Jefferson County Emergency Management, addressed the public in a Facebook Live video to give updates.
"There's no more important place than our homes. We understand how traumatic this is for everybody," said Courtney.
He said the street department has removed 80 tons of debris.
"Please use safety precautions as you are removing damaged materials," he urged.
Morgan said Jefferson County Emergency Management has been working on damage assessment and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security has validated everything submitted.
He said the next steps will be for Homeland Security to determine whether state or federal assistance is warranted.
Morgan said it is very important for anyone with damage to file a report online. People can make a report on the city or county website. Click here for a direct link to make a report.
Courtney said the American Red Cross has shifted to a phase of case management. He said around 45 homeowners or renters have reached out.
To contact the Red Cross, call 888-684-1441.
Courtney also said the bridge at Milton Street will continue to be closed for around two weeks for repairs before it can be reopened.
There will be a public information meeting on Monday at 5:30 pm in Madison at the Walnut Street Fire Company No. 4 to share any additional updates.
