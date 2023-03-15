LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine students were permanently dismissed from Saint Xavier High School last week after THC was found among the student population, according to a message sent Tuesday night to parents of students at the school.
THC is a compound produced by marijuana plants.
The school said the students were expelled "for violations of our code of conduct and rules."
According to the statement, during that investigation, a weapon was found in a student's vehicle that was parked off campus. That student is among the nine who were expelled, according to the school.
None of the expelled students were identified. Members of law enforcement have been notified, according to the school.
"We take very seriously our policy against drugs, alcohol and weapons on campus," the school said in the message to parents. "We will always enforce that policy vigorously, and we encourage parents to talk openly with their sons about why adherence to this policy is so important."
The letter was signed by Paul D. Colistra, the president of the school, and Principal Amy Sample.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.