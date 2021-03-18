LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-year-old in Georgetown, Kentucky, has launched her own business to raise money for a local animal shelter.
According to a report by LEX 18, one of 9-year-old Anna Coover's best friends is Tucker, her dog. Anna's family brought Tucker home last year in the beginning of quarantine. Since then, Anna and Tucker have forged an impeccable bond.
"And when we brought him home, we ran around in the back yard and it was the best day ever," Anna said.
It was the 9-year-old's bursting love for her four-legged-friend that led to her creating a business.
"So I went to my mom and I said, 'What should I do?' and she said, 'Well, you're really good at making rubber band jewelry, why don't you do that?' So I did that and I wanted to donate to something, but I didn't know what," Anna explained. "Then I looked at Tucker and I thought, 'Of course! The Humane Society!"
That's when Anna come up with Anna's Funny Funbands. Anna makes rings, bracelets and necklaces out of mini rubber bands in a variety of colors. The 9-year-old started making the jewelry a few months ago.
"She put reasonable prices on it. Which, I figured when she started, she'd get maybe $20, $30. Now we're up to over $250," Cheryl Croover, Anna's mother, said.
Each piece of jewelry only takes Anna less than 10 minutes to make and is customized with many different colors.
"She's recorded video of herself explaining what she wanted to do, why she's doing it. It's just been order after order," Jeff Coover, Anna's father, said.
All proceeds from her sales will be going straight to the Scott County Humane Society.
"Sometimes they'll give me more money than they're supposed to pay. And that just makes me happy because that means not just me wanting to help the animals, they want to help me help the animals."
