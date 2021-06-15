LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little piece of Sullivan University is headed to space.
Using NASA-certified Sharpies, chefs from the university's College of Hospitality Studies Culinary Arts Program signed a storage locker that will be flown to the International Space Station. The locker could be used for science experiments, food storage and more.
The school recently teamed up with the space agency for the NASA HUNCH Culinary Challenge. Sullivan chefs judged food items made by high schools all over the country that will be served to the crew of the International Space Station.
"Everybody at NASA will talk your ears off about the process — the special freeze dry, how the astronauts bodies change in space," said Domonic Tardy with Sullivan University. "You can't have allergies or food restrictions."
A team from Texas won the competition, and top team members will get scholarships to Sullivan.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.