LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Hospital celebrated National Dog Day by showing off its therapy dog.
Roo is the first in-house therapy dog for U of L Health. She is part of the Trauma Institute and helps in the healing process for patients recovering from car accidents, burns or gunshot wounds.
Roo can calm stress and anxiety, which helps open the door for social workers to talk to patients.
"Sometimes we will even collaborate with our physical therapists," said Jenny Youngberg, a social worker in the Trauma Program. "A lot of these patients need to get their mobility back, so she really provides that motivation, especially for those that are dog-lovers. They will just throw the ball down the hall for Roo, and whether they know it or not, they are working on getting that mobility back in their arms."
Roo joined U of L Health last October.
