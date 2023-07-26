TRIPLE A KENTUCKY - AAA - TEEN - TEXT AND DRIVE (3).jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the dangerously high temperatures expected this week, AAA is warning people about the dangers of leaving children and pets in a hot car.

In the past 25 years, more than 900 children have died of heat stroke due to being left or trapped in a car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The temperature inside a car can increase by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. 

“A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s and when a child is left in a hot vehicle, the situation could become life-threatening very quickly,” Lynda Lambert, AAA East Central spokesperson and safety advisor, said. “As parents, caregivers and bystanders, we all play a role in making sure children and animals are protected from these dangerous conditions.”

AAA suggests motorists use the acronym, ACT, to remember children and pets in the car. A is to avoid heatstroke by not leaving a child or pet in the car, not even for a short period of time. C is to create electronic reminders or put something in the backseat that you will need to take when exiting the car, like a purse. Also, remember to always lock your car, and to never leave car keys or car remote where children can get to it. T is for take action and call 911 immediately if a child or pet is in a car unattended.

In addition, leaving animals in a car can cause organ damage, heatstroke, brain damage and even death. Animals are more at-risk for heatstroke when they are very young or very old, overweight, have heart or lung conditions, short-nosed, a flat-faced breed or have a thick hair. Some signs of heatstroke in pets include panting, excessive drooling, vomiting, reddened gums and tongue, fast heart rate and being wobbly. 

