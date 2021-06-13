LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Indiana law will end state takeovers of underperforming school districts starting next month.
All school districts in Indiana will be required to publish more performance data online, Fox59 reported.
The Indiana Department of Education will decide what types of performance information will be shared by the school districts. Intended to go beyond standardized test scores, school districts will receive a letter grade as more criteria is used.
"They might have one of the best internship programs in electricity in the whole state, and they'll be able to showcase that," State Rep. Tony Cook said.
Cook said additional information will hold school districts accountable as more families can see how educators are helping students.
The Indiana Department of Education will continue to assist underperforming school districts despite the ending of state takeovers.
The law requires the new performance data to be published beginning in July 2024.
