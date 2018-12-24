LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence stopped to visit sick children, when she arrived home for the holidays.
The Oscar winner went to Norton Children's Hospital to spread some good cheer. The Louisville native took pictures with nurses, doctors, staff and patients in a cancer unit and in the intensive care unit.
Lawrence makes it a point to stop at the hospital, when she's home to visit family.
The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation has made major financial gifts to Norton Children's Hospital, which is naming its new Cardiac Intensive Care Unit after her. The foundation also supports arts organizations and other charities in Louisville.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.