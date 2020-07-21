LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A company known for securing businesses is now helping some of them recover from COVID-19 and looting.
Security and alarm monitoring company ADT on Tuesday presented a $5,000 check to Quality Motors, on Sevenths Street, which was damaged during a protest shortly after reopening in June.
Thieves stole cars worth more than $20,000, and vandals damaged over $10,000 of property, the Quality Motors owner said.
ADT aid it is surprising some of it customers in cities around the country with donations to help them recover.
"When COVID continued, and protesting started happening, we had lots of business shut down and lots had to close, and ADT decided what can we do to help small businesses," said Charley Jackson III, an ADT sales manager.
ADT also has helped nonprofits around the country and switched gears to help small businesses recover during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.