LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It appears Aerosmith is planning a tour with a stop in Louisville.
The KFC Yum! Center posted a teaser on its social media that includes an Aerosmith logo that reads "Peace Out." The band's social media has posts pointing to an announcement coming on May 1, 2023.
April 27, 2023
Aerosmith is best known for mega hits like Dream On, Walk This Way, Sweet Emotion, Livin' on the Edge, Cryin', Love in an Elevator and I Don't Want to Miss a Thing.
There is speculation online that this could be a farewell tour for the legendary rock band that includes frontman Steven Tyler, iconic guitarist Joe Perry, guitarist Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer.
Aerosmith has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. The band formed more than 50 years ago in Boston
