LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The donation collections for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury end Friday after the existing donations have met the needs of the thousands of evacuees.
Camp Atterbury is expected to house evacuees through the end of January. There have been more than 1.6 million items that had been donated as of Dec. 1 since the program launched in September.
Officials are working to establish a clearinghouse of remaining items. More than 300 Afghans had been resettled in Indiana as of Dec. 1.
The Camp Atterbury Rail Deployment Facility will continue to accept donations until the end of January 2022, but eight sites will stop collecting donations at 4 p.m. Friday.
Sites still collecting donations until 4 p.m. Friday:
- Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825
- South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613
- Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905
- Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804
- Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
- Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715
- New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150
- Columbus: 2160 Arnold St. Columbus, IN, 47203
