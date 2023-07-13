LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tod Moore was facing the death penalty after a life of crime. For 30 years, the Louisville man said his days were shrouded in violence and drugs.
"My father was already always in prison the first 12 years of my life," Moore said Thursday. "They were in prison. My mother taught us everything that we knew about the lifestyle."
That lifestyle led Moore to prison in 1991 on three counts of murder and kidnapping. Prosecutors pursued the death penalty.
"I'm not proud of anything I've done in my past life," Moore said. "But it was that it catapulted me who I am today."
In jail fighting his case in September 1992, the same person that led him down the path came to save him.
"After my mother — who taught me everything I knew about that illicit lifestyle that I live the generational curse — came to me," Moore said. "'I taught you wrong, baby boy.'
The same person who pulled him into a life of crime was trying to lead him out of it. Moore's mother's message hit the mark.
"She said, baby boy, I taught you wrong,'" Moore said. "'You need Jesus Christ in your life.'"
Since then, Moore has changed his life and helps others do the same.
"In my previous life, I had a platform for evil," he said. "But then, when Christ resurrected me, he showed me when you continue to be submitted and committed unto me, I'm gonna give you miracle after miracle after miracle."
Moore said the miracles just kept coming.
"My first miracle was getting 25 to life ... not getting a death sentence," he said. "My second miracle was Jan. 2, 2018, walking outside of prison when I wasn't supposed to walk outside of prison.
"My third miracle was when then-Gov. Matt Bevin called me personally and gave me my full and complete pardon.
"My fourth miracle was meeting my wife."
Today, Moore is the founder and executive director of New Day Ministries, spreading his message on the streets.
"My calling is to the west end of Louisville, Kentucky," he said. "Why the west end of Louisville, Kentucky? Because I was part of the problem."
He also has a summer enrichment camp for youth called LIFE, which stands for Love Inspiring Future Excellence.
"We're cutting the head of the snake off, because the prison system is exploding right now," Moore said.
