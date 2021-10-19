LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman battled back from the brink after COVID-19 killed her husband and mother-in-law.
Tammy Clark, 61, spent a month in the intensive care unit at the UofL Health Shelbyville Hospital. She was on a ventilator for a week of her stay.
Now on oxygen, Clark said she wishes she would've gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.
"You've got to make your choices," she said. "I was afraid of it, and then look what I went through because I didn't take the shot. I almost died. I would've left my children, my grandkids. I don't know what my kids would've done if I passed away."
Clark plans to get the shot when she can. She believes she caught COVID-19 while working at a Kroger store.
