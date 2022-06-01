LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Metro Louisville's top chefs are cooking for a cause this week.
Bourbon & Bowties, benefiting Norton Children's Hospital, is being held on Thursday for the 12th year. It's an annual fundraiser started by a local couple looking for ways to make a difference after suffering a tragic loss.
"Charles was 8, a second grader at Dunn Elementary and he was full of life, he loved nature, bugs, he loved doing handstands,” said Kelly Gant.
It has been nearly 13 years since Kelly Gant and her husband Lenny suffered a tragic loss.
”He had been sick with just what we thought was a virus, then maybe strep throat," Kelly Gant said.
In 2009, their son Charles died from viral encephalitis.
"Even though it was a bad experience, you know, for our family, it was a great experience at the hospital," said Lenny Gant.
That experience led to a partnership with the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation and the creation of the annual fundraiser.
"The first year was in memory of Charles, but after that, it was to honor other families," Lenny Gant explained.
In the last 13 years, Bourbon & Bowties has raised more than $2.3 million, benefiting nearly 185,000 children annually in Kentucky and Indiana.
"Bourbon & Bowties is one of our largest fundraisers for Norton Children's Hospital," said Anne Cannon, director of special events for the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.
The event is held at the Fleur de Lis Farm in Prospect and sells out in a matter of minutes.
"And that first year we honored Charles Gant and had a few 100 guests in attendance and now we've grown to over 1,300 guests and have honored over 12 children because we had twins one year," said Cannon.
Each year, a child who has been treated at Norton Children's Hospital is selected as the honoree and even helps design the signature bowties for the event.
"Each year when we get to honor the child, we don't just honor the child who has been served or has continued to be served at Norton Children's Hospital, we also honor their family with them," Cannon said.
The host families also get to decide how half of the money raised will be used at Norton Children's.
"And there hasn't been an area that Bourbon & Bowties hasn't touched at Norton Children's Hospital yet," said Cannon. "That includes everything from Child Life to our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, to our Heart Program, to Oncology and everywhere in between and really does make an impact on our patients and families as well as is really meaningful (and) special to those families that we're honoring."
On the surface, the event may look like a bunch of people getting dressed up and enjoying good food and drinks, but it is much more than that.
"Yes, this is more than just a food and beverage event," said Cannon. "Although, that's the main feature, at the heart of it is for Children's Hospital and the children we serve."
Although the event is a painful reminder of their loss, Kelly and Lenny Gant said it's also rewarding.
"It's a bittersweet evening," said Kelly Gant. "Because you see pictures of Charles but then you also see the other children who are involved."
It's also uplifting to them.
"It makes us feel good that we're doing something in Charles' memory," Kelly Gant said.
Although the event is sold out, you can still donate. To learn more about Bourbon & Bowties or to make a donation, click here.
