LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ale 8 teamed up with True Blue Customs in Lexington to put three pairs of custom sneakers up for auction.
The sneakers are called "Ale-8-Ones."
The auction started Wednesday morning, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Team Eastern KY Flood Relief Fund.
Bidding is open until 6 p.m. Saturday, and University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will autograph the sneakers on Nov. 14 at a special fundraising event on UK's campus.
