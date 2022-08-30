LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist is in town to help honor a Louisville business woman.
During a luncheon Tuesday afternoon, Leadership Louisville announced the creation of an award and program honoring business woman Alice Houston.
The award is part of a women's leadership program to help accelerate and keep women in positions of influence.
Houston is co-founder, owner and former CEO of HJI Supply Chain Solutions. She's married to former basketball player and coach, Wade Houston.
Their son, New York Nicks legend Allan Houston, was the keynote speaker at the event.
"Her energy moves her towards helping people, and it's not like she's like, a burden, it's just that's what she still does with the same energy now that she did, you know, 30 (to) 40 years ago," Allan Houston said.
Wade Houston said giving back and mentoring have always been what they felt was their "calling in life."
"It's a gift that God has given us, a sensitivity and a passion," Alice Houston said. "So, as long as I have, probably breath, I'll be trying to tell somebody how they should do something or advising."
More than 1,100 people attended the Leadership Louisville Luncheon on Tuesday at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center.
