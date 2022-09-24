LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon may have thought they fell down the rabbit hole during a citywide "Alice in Wonderland" themed game.
CluedUpp Games hosted a giant, escape-room style scavenger hunt for all ages across Louisville.
Dozens of people wore costumes as they searched for clues and competed in challenges across the city.
"I like escape rooms a lot and these are my adventurous friends that are willing to do something crazy like this, so we're trying it out," one participant said. "And it's nice to see Louisville too."
Saturday's event sold out. Another "Alice in Wonderland" themed event is happening on Nov. 12. You can find tickets here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.