LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The impact is immediate in Kentucky. Abortions are now banned in the state.
According to state reports, there were more than 4,100 abortions in the commonwealth in 2020.
The vast majority were conducted at EMW or Planned Parenthood. On Friday, more than 20 woman seeking an abortion at EMW saw their appointments canceled.
For the rest of the year, that number will be zero.
"We exist to help women who find themselves in unexpected pregnancies," BsideU for Life executive director Monica Henderson said.
Dr. Karen Berg speaks at abortion rally
Dr. Karen Berg, State Senator for District 26 in Kentucky, speaks during an abortion rally on June 24, 2022.
Keturah Kerron speaks at abortion rally
Rep. Keturah Herron speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
McGarvey, Herron at abortion rally
Kentucky State Sen. Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Keturah Herron embrace at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Councilman Bill Hollander at abortion rally
Metro Council member Bill Hollander at a rally held by ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Metro Council President David James at abortion rally
Louisville Metro Council President David James claps during an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Elected officials at abortion rally
Elected officials stand together at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
McGarvey, Stevenson, Berg at abortion rally
Morgan McGarvey, Pamela Stevenson and Dr. Karen Berg stand together at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rally in downtown Louisville
Jackie McGranahan, ACLU of Kentucky, speaks on June 24, 2022.
Charles Booker at abortion rally
Democrat Charles Booker, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Rep. Nima Kulkarni at abortion rally
Rep. Nima Kulkarni speaks at an abortion rally in downtown Louisville on June 24, 2022.
Morgan McGarvey at abortion rally
Kentucky State Senator Morgan McGarvey speaks at an abortion rally on June 24, 2022.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Charles Booker
U.S. Senate candidate from Kentucky Charles Booker speaks to abortion protesters in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Greg Fischer at abortion rally
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer speaks at an abortion rights rally in downtown Louisville on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
