LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The impact is immediate in Kentucky. Abortions are now banned in the state.

According to state reports, there were more than 4,100 abortions in the commonwealth in 2020.

The vast majority were conducted at EMW or Planned Parenthood. On Friday, more than 20 woman seeking an abortion at EMW saw their appointments canceled.

For the rest of the year, that number will be zero.

"We exist to help women who find themselves in unexpected pregnancies," BsideU for Life executive director Monica Henderson said.