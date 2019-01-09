(FOX NEWS) -- Billionaire Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday via Twitter that he is getting a divorce from his wife, MacKenzie, after 25 years of marriage and more than $137 billion is on the line.
“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," Bezos and his wife said in a statement.
Fox News reports that the former couple also made it clear in the announcement on Twitter that that the divorce is amicable, saying that they feel “incredibly lucky” to have found each other and are “deeply grateful for every year of their marriage.”
Even adding that, if they had known they would separate after 25 years of marriage, they would still do “it all again.”
Ironically, the pair married the same year, 1993, that Bezos decided to start his online bookstore, which eventually morphed into the behemoth that is Amazon today.
Bezos met MacKenzie a year earlier in 1992 when he was working for D.E. Shaw in New York City, when she was a research associate at the firm.
They have four children.
