LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon plans to hire more than 1,750 temporary, full-time employees to fill positions in the Louisville and southern Indiana areas.
According to a news release from the online retailer, the schedules and job responsibilities vary.
To apply for these positions, CLICK HERE.
"Amazon offers a $15/hr. minimum wage that is on top of our industry-leading benefits -- a comprehensive benefits package starting on day one including healthcare, 20-week paid parental leave, 401(k) with 50 percent match, and a network of support to help employees succeed," the news release states.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or the equivalent.
