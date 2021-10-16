LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –– AMC Theatres now has an open captioning option for its movie showings.
The chain said the captioning will be available at 240 locations in more than 101 U.S cities. That includes the Stonybrook location in Jeffersontown. It's one of two Kentucky locations to include the option.
The move comes as "Eternals," the latest Marvel movie releasing next month, features deaf actress Lauren Ridloff. She recently criticized the movie industry for a lack of open-captioning access for the hearing impaired.
AMC said it wants to be more welcoming.
The only two current movies offering open captioning at the Stonybrook location are "Halloween Kills" and "The Last Duel." Both movies with open captions are also available under the private theatre rental option for $329.
