LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood this holiday season.
The organization is hosting a blood drive at the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday and Wednesday. It will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the South Wing.
The two-day drive has pledged 550 units to hospitals, but needs more donors to sign up.
All donors get a t-shirt and are entered for a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods. Two pairs will be given away each day.
