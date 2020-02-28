LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Centre College, a small liberal arts school in Danville, Kentucky, has created a Coronavirus Task Force.
Centre College President John Roush, who appointed the task force, said in a news release that he was "acting out of an abundance of caution and in response to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that communities across the United States be prepared for potential domestic outbreaks of the coronavirus, also called COVID-19."
The task force will be staffed by members of the college's Crisis Management Team, the Student Health Center, Center for Global Citizenship, Center for Teaching and Learning and Information Technology Services. The group will meet for the first time next week, Roush said.
"I believe it is time for Centre to more formally engage our collective efforts across a number of offices that stand to be potentially impacted by continuing developments," Roush said in the news release.
The move to create the Coronavirus Task Force comes after a number of students were recently held in isolation for 14 days after coming back to the United States from China. The students never showed symptoms and eventually went back to normal activity.
With spring break on the horizon, students have been highly discouraged from traveling to Italy.
