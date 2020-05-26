LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's libraries are locked up, darkened and their staffs are almost entirely furloughed — thanks to COVID-19. But Pam Greenwell, the president of the Friends of the Louisville Free Public Library, worries that even when they do reopen, they'll still face a list of uncertainties.
"As a community, we have missed them terribly," Greenwell said. "I've got three books on hold that I'm anxiously waiting for."
In a Metro Council budget committee meeting Tuesday, Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) Director Lee Burchfield told leaders the state will allow libraries to reopen on June 8, but he's still awaiting guidance from the governor about what safety measures the branches will need.
"And, of course, it's much more complicated for us with 17 locations," he said.
Burchfield was also there to talk about what's been an uncomfortable subject. Last year, a tough budget made the city permanently close one library in Fern Creek and temporarily close its Middletown branch. This year, Burchfield said there's no such threat for now.
"Anything we talk about around that is speculative and premature," Burchfield told council members.
However, that's not to say libraries are immune from cuts, as COVID-19 constricts much of the tax money Louisville collects to pay for things like public safety, roads and libraries.
Mayor Greg Fischer has said without help from Washington soon, city services could suffer three times the cuts they did last year.
"There's a whole lot of uncertainty and a whole lot of things going on that are very frightening to me," said Greenwell.
It's that uncertainty that makes Greenwell nervous.
"I would call on both of our senators and our congress people to do what they can to make sure that this city emerges not permanently damaged from this," she said.
Meanwhile, the Middletown branch will stay open until at least December. Council and the mayor still seem to be in a stalemate about Middletown's future after that point.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.