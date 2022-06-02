LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear filed an emergency regulation to freeze the state gas tax at 26 cents before it was set to increase July 1.
In a news release Thursday, Beshear's administration said the 2-cent gas tax won't go into effect due to skyrocketing prices at the pump.
"Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people's pockets," Beshear said in a news release. "This law was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families and it is time to take action."
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration filed an emergency regulation to freeze the state gas tax and to prevent a 2-cent increase per gallon that would have taken effect July 1. Read more: https://t.co/DYEqbABiRw pic.twitter.com/1SsepbGNyY— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 2, 2022
State statute determines how the gas tax is calculated. It was set to automatically increase July 1 for both regular and diesel fuel. The money collected from it goes toward the state's Road Fund, which is up 2.3% in 2022. Beshear said he'll propose using money from the upcoming budget surplus to make up for the losses to the Road Fund.
The state budget for next year also includes a 21% increase in infrastructure funding from the federal government.
"This action to provide relief to Kentuckians will have no material impact on the transportation budget and projects," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. "All projects will move forward."
