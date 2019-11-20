LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new winter festival with ice skating, a holiday laser show and movies will come to Louisville's Paristown from Nov. 27 to Jan. 5.
Fête De Noël, or Festival of Christmas, will feature the city's "only authentic outdoor skating rink", according to organizers. The rink, at 720 Brent St., will measure 100 feet by 50 feet and host skaters, hockey clinics with the U of L Hockey Team and the Ice Warrior Veteran Hockey Team, a performance of the "Nutcracker on Ice" by the Louisville Skating Academy, a silent disco on ice and a Drag Queens on Ice fundraiser on Dec. 13 for Kentuckiana Pride.
The festival also will include ornament decorating, laser shows set to holiday music, food and drinks, and holiday movie nights that will show classics such as "It’s a Wonderful Life", "A White Christmas" and "Polar Express".
A one-hour skate session costs $12 dollars per person with skate rental and $9 without. A season pass costs $45.
The festival runs weekdays from 4 to 9 p.m., except Fridays, when it runs until 11 p.m. On weekends, activities begin at noon and end at 11 p.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays. The festival will have extended hours on Nov. 29, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Years' Day.
