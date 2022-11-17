LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS is giving prospective firefighters the chance to find out if they have what it takes for the job before its next round of recruiting starts.
A course set up in the gym of the department's Station 1 consists of eight stations, including a forcible entry simulator. Participants have to do it all while wearing a 75-pound vest.
It's all to give those interested in a career in firefighting a feel for what the first step in the hiring process to become a firefighter with the department is like.
Friday, Nov. 18 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, people can take a practice Candidate Physical Agility Test at the Station 1 building off Urton Lane.
Participants will be asked to climb up seven flights of stairs, practice breaking through ceiling walls, crawl through dark spaces and pull a mannequin to mimic a rescue, all in less than 10 minutes.
"So if you come here and take the test and you don't pass it, you know you need to go back and work on some things, but also keep up that physical fitness in the off-season, so to speak, before the hiring process starts," department Spokesperson Jordan Yuodis said. "Most people are shocked when they start the academy to realize the physical exertion that comes with it every day."
The multi-month hiring process starts in January. After completing the academy, starting pay is about $47,000 a year. Anyone 18 or older with at least a high school diploma or GED is eligible to apply.
"We would encourage anybody that's in those categories to apply for the process," said Yuodis. "Obviously, we're an equal opportunity employer but we're definitely encouraging minorities and women to apply for sure to this next academy class."
After the physical exam, there's also another written written and oral test that recruits have to pass in order to prove they can handle the duties of a firefighter.
