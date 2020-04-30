Ancient Order of Hibernians delivers free meals for Louisville-area first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization thanked Louisville-area first responders on Thursday by providing hot meals.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians picked up food from the Celtic Pig restaurant and delivered it to first responders. Brisket, sides, and cookies went to all of the local departments and some hospitals.
Every year at its big St. Patrick's Day Parade on Bardstown Road, the organization honors what it calls "Hibernian Heroes." With the parade canceled this year because of the pandemic, the Hibernians still wanted to thank first responders.
"Our local businesses are hurting, and the first responders have been out there taking care of us," said John O'Dwyer, the order's president. "You know, I don't remember a year without the Hibernian Hero. This is our way of taking care of the businesses, spend a little bit of that money, and then go take care of the first responders just by providing meals to them."
The organization has renamed the effort, "The Hibernian Heroes Relief Initiative."
