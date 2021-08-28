LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A decades-old tradition was brought back, with hundreds coming out to celebrate the California neighborhood in west Louisville.
California Day, held at California Park, is meant to bring the community together for a day of fun.
There were games, food, and entertainment throughout the day.
A number of community resources were also on hand like the United Way, Metro Health, and some area counselors.
Sparrow House, which organized the event, hoped to give community members in need a chance to connect with resources and hopefully build long-lasting relationships.
"For these resources to also keep in contact with those in the community," Markesha Smith, Sparrow House Executive Director, said. "The California community is a historic community and I would like for these resources to stay connected. And not just for this day, but for forever."
California Day wasn't held last year due to the pandemic.
