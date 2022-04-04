LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens and Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency (KIPDA) is collecting donations to provide electric box fans for those in need.
Donations will help purchase electric box fans for those in need as weather warms, according to a news release. The fans will be given out during a Fan Fair resource event on June 11.
Qualified individuals in Bullitt, Henry, Shelby, Oldham, Spencer, Trimble and Jefferson counties can receive the fans. To qualify for a free fan, individuals must be 60 years or older, or have documentation verified by a physician of a physical disability, and the household must not have functioning central air units.
To make a monetary donation, click here.
New box fans can also be dropped until June 9 at three locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- KIPDA, 11520 Commonwealth Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40299
- OADC, Edison Center, 701 W. Ormsby Avenue, Louisville, Ky. 40203
- WLKY, 1918 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Ky. 40206
The Fan Fair resource event is scheduled for June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Edison Center.
