LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the only foot race that occurs at Churchill Downs.
Firefighters were off on Thursday night in the Annual Turf Classic.
They raced around the seven-eighths of a mile grass track to raise money for the YMCA Safe Place.
The Safe Place offers a 24/7 shelter for kids in crisis. This marked the 29th year of the Turf Classic.
It was neck and neck and the crowd roared until the end. Engine 20 Highlands firefighter Steve Leatherman was the winner.
"It's a little bumpy out there, you find little hoof prints here and there but the one thing people don't realize is the moisture," Leatherman said. "There's a lack of moisture and it dries out with all the gross clippings come up at you but it's a lot of fun."
The Safe Place relies on the community and grants. The race is one of their biggest fundraising events of the year.
