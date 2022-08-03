LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retired fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to get patients pregnant is facing a new lawsuit after another family said they're in shock over the revelation.
The lawsuit was filed last week against Dr. Marvin Yussman by family members whose attorney said are so traumatized they aren't listing their names in the lawsuit. They're known only as "Jane Doe 1," "Jane Doe 2" and "Jane Doe 3."
Jane Doe 1 is a former patient of Yussman. Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 are her two daughters.
The complaint states that Jane Doe 1 went to see Yussman in 1970 for artificial insemination. She was told that a medical student would be providing a sample. After the procedure, she became pregnant with a daughter. In 1974, she went back to Yussman for the same procedure and again conceived a second daughter.
The lawsuit alleges that the doctor used his own sperm both times she saw him. Those daughters, who are now in their late 40s and early 50s, never knew their parents even saw a fertility doctor.
But they do now.
"They all are dealing with kind of the compound trauma, if you will," said attorney Amy Wheatley, who represents the family. "No. 1, the girls finding out that this is how they were conceived, and, No. 2, them all three finding out that this happened."
They found out in January when the woman's grandson took a DNA test through 23andMe. Shortly after that, a woman reached out to him saying she was his aunt.
Yussman is her biological father as well.
"It's a conversation with and a relationship with your doctor that is sacred, and he absolutely breached their trust," Wheatley said.
Wheatley said the revelation has traumatized the family, and they want their privacy to be respected, even within the lawsuit.
"This is so fresh and so traumatic for them, and they're entitled to it," she said. "Again, this is a really personal thing that has happened."
The controversy was uncovered when Susan Crowder, another woman who found out from a DNA test a few years ago, wrote to the medical licensure board who investigated. Yussman responded admitting to using his own sperm a half-dozen times and even to being in contact with a few of his "offspring."
Wheatley said the family she represents wants Yussman to be held accountable.
"This man has never admitted that what he did was wrong," she said.
The lawsuit claims Yussman breached his contract, committed fertility fraud and malpractice. The family is seeking damages.
If you were a patient of Yussman in the 1970s and 1980s and have concerns, Stein Law has set up a website. To visit, click here.
