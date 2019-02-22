LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's "Triple Crown of Running" begins on Saturday, Feb. 23, with the Anthem 5K Fitness Classic.
The event begins at 8 a.m. at the corner of South Brook Street and East Market Street. Runners will go south on South Brook Street, west on East Chestnut Street, and eventually make their way back north on South Ninth Street and South Fifth Street.
The 3.1 mile race ends on Main Street near Slugger Field.
The second and third legs of the Triple Crown are March 9 and March 23.
