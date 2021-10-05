LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An "Antler Alert" was issued to remind Kentucky drivers that it's peak season for deer collisions.
In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there are a lot of car and deer crashes from the months of October to December., when days are shorter and nights are cooler.
"Drivers should be vigilant at all times, but the autumn presents a special challenge for drivers, with deer and other wildlife increasingly on the move, often at night," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in the release.
Each year, State Farm issues a report of collisions involving deer and other wildlife based on insurance claims. For the year that ended June 30, 2020, State Farm reported more than 1.9 million animal collision claims in the United States, of which 1.5 million involved deer.
U.S. drivers have a 1 in 116 chance of a collision with an animal. Kentucky ranks above the national average and is 18th among the states at 1 in 88 change. Drivers in neighboring West Virginia run the highest risk — 1 in 37 — according to State Farm.
With mating and hunting season opening, highway crashes involving wildlife increase sharply in October, November and December. Many deer are also out foraging for food during the fall harvest.
In 2020, there were 2,091 highway crashes involving deer in Kentucky. Boone County had the most crashes with 123, followed by Christian County with 101, Hopkins County with 95, Campbell County with 93 and Hardin County with 86. Click here to see a complete list of Kentucky counties.
Driving tips for deer season (from KYTC):
- Slow down immediately upon spotting a deer crossing the roadway; they tend to travel in groups
- Don't swerve to avoid a deer, which can result in a more serious crash with an oncoming vehicle or roadside object
- In the event of a crash, keep both hands on the wheel and apply brakes steadily until stopped
- Always wear a seat belt
- Keep headlights on bright unless other vehicles are approaching
- Eliminate distractions while driving: Phones down
- Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk when deer are most active
KYTC also advised drivers to report all deer-vehicle collisions to police. KYTC traffic engineers use the crash data to help plan safety measures.
