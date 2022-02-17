LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S Army gave a promotion to a late Kentucky Colonel to honor Black History Month.
On Thursday, family members of Brigadier General Charles Young celebrated the honor at the Center for African American Heritage.
Young was born in Mason County in 1864.
He eventually entered the U.S Military Academy in New York, where he was the academy's third Black graduate.
He served in various assignments from Haiti to Liberia. When he was medically discharged, he became the highest-ranking Black officer in the military as a colonel.
He was buried in the Arlington Cemetery following his death.
The Army is also planning another ceremony at the Military Academy in April.
