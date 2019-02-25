LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested in Franklin County, after police say a Frankfort man was shot during a robbery.
Gabriel Williams, Devon Sandusky, and Dakeyione Jackson have all been arrested.
Investigators believe they broke into an apartment on Leawood Drive in Frankfort at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.
One victim inside told them he was hit in the head with a gun.
The investigation led police to another apartment complex on Deepwood Drive, where they found several guns and a man suffering from a gunshot.
Both injured men were treated and are expected to be okay.
