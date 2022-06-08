LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Arson investigators are looking for the cause of two suspicious house fires in east Louisville.
Both fires happened near Harrods Creek on Tuesday evening. Anchorage Middletown Fire Lt. Col. Kent Kruer tells WDRB both fires happened within a couple of hours of each other and in fairly close proximity.
The first fire happened just before 9 p.m. on Avish Lane. The fire started in a bedroom and spread to an attic before Anchorage Middletown firefighters were able to put it out. No one was home at the time. Damage was contained to one section of the home.
About 10:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a home on Woodstone Way for a fire that started in an attached garage and spread to the second floor and attic. No one was home, but Kruer said the house was likely a total loss because of fire, smoke and water damage.
Metro Arson is investigating both fires.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
