LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Thursday after they were shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer in the Beechmont neighborhood.
Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the Louisville Fire Department's Arson Bureau requested their assistance in arresting a suspect wanted for a "domestic violence-related arson" around 2:30 p.m. on Ashland Avenue, near the corner of Maple Court and South Fifth Street.
The suspect took off but was located by LMPD officers " in a residential area" of Maple Court. Ruoff said the suspect was armed with a knife "and a struggle ensued." After "attempting to use less-lethal force," Ruoff said, an officer fired his or her gun, shooting the suspect.
Nick Roush, who lives in the area, says he witnessed some of the commotion.
"They turned on their lights, no sirens and peeled off. I'm not saying this neighborhood has a lot of chases all of the time, but I just assumed okay they are getting after somebody," Roush, said. "I went about my business and as soon as I quit talking to my friend he texted me 'just heard shots fired'. Three shots fired.' I was taken aback, shocked, a little scared that I was in the middle of it for a little bit."
Officers on scene rendered aid to the suspect until EMS arrived to transport them to University of Louisville Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
Ruoff said an LMPD officer was also transported to the hospital with a head injury. Their condition is also unknown at this time.
Kentucky State Police will handle the investigation per a policy instituted in 2020 in the wake of the fatal shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee by law enforcement in Louisville. Since that policy went into place, KSP has investigated the fatal shooting of Brian Allen Thurman, 49, during a Nov. 22 traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood.
It took KSP eight days to release body camera footage of Thurman's shooting and identify the LMPD officer who shot him. When LMPD investigated shootings involving officers internally, the department typically released body camera footage and identified any officers who fired their weapons within 24 hours of an incident.
KSP is also investigating the shooting of a suspect behind a Walmart in the West Buechel neighborhood that happened Tuesday afternoon.
