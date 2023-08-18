LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high school football season starts Friday night, and many other area youth sports are already underway or are about to start.
With activities and sports, accidents and injuries are bound to happen.
Dom Morales with Norton Sports Health visited WDRB Mornings on Friday to talk about the most common sports injuries.
"When getting back into things, a lot of time you see hamstrings strained," Morales said. "As contact sports get going, concussions, ACL tears, ankle sprains -- those are all very common."
He added that Norton is coordinating with JCPS football teams to provide care for sports injuries.
"So we have approximately 26 high schools in the area, and southern Indiana, and we put physician assistants or orthopedic physicians out at the high schools on the sidelines on Friday nights, as well as athletic trainers," he said.
With parents unable to predict when an injury will occur, Morales said they should be proactive in monitoring their children. With concussions in particular, there may be some warning signs that an invisible injury has been sustained.
"I think being conservative is key," Morales said. "If you notice any oddities in their behavior or symptoms -- especially when it comes to concussions -- go to the athletic trainer. We are trained health care -- allied health care -- professionals. We can handle those. We are trained to handle those. And then our athletic trainers can help you get in with Dr. Siefert, our sports neurologist as well."
