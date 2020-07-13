LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people take advantage every year of free tax assistance in Louisville, and 2020 is no different in spite of the extended deadline.
In March, the IRS pushed back Tax Day from April 15 to July 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The government is not expected to push the deadline back again.
Since 2002, the Louisville Asset Building Coalition has provided free tax assistance to people needing help with their taxes. On average, about 8,500 people take advantage of the service. So far, only 6,500 have this year.
"There's just been so much going on with everything in the city and nationwide and worldwide, there's been a lot of things on people's mind." program manager Christopher Murphree said. "This is just something we don't want people to have to worry about."
Online tax preparation is still available with the July 15 deadline fast approaching. But for those who don't have access to the internet, documents can be dropped off at one of four locations:
- Louisville Urban League:1535 W Broadway
- Portland Promise Center: 1831 Baird St.
- Salt and Light Community Development: 3960 Cane Run Road
- Sun Valley Community Center: 6505 Bethany Lane
"Clients can just collect their tax documents drop them off with our site partners," Murphree said. "We'll give them a call and do the return with them and get it completed all over the phone."
For those who do want help filing online, that information can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.